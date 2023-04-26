WORCESTER COUNTY, Md. -- Regulating recreational marijuana has become a hot topic among county officials. The issue was first brought up in a county commission meeting last week, and commissioners have promised to keep an eye on the situation.
Nothing is set in stone, but commissioners floated the idea of limiting sale and use of pot around schools and playgrounds. They say they will consider all options and opinions as we move closer to July 1st, when recreational marijuana becomes legal in Maryland.
Limiting the sale and use of marijuana seemed to be a popular idea among parents and grandparents. Those we spoke with said marijuana is not something they want around their kids.
"It would be good to have limitations in areas of kids," said Terrell Veney. "Because when you have kids, you showing that things is okay, it's not okay."
Veney's main point was keeping it away from families, especially those with younger kids.
Leslie Fraser, who lives in Ocean City, said limitations will be important, but at the end of the day, the onus falls on the user to be accountable.
"I mean a no smoking area, don't smoke your pot, just be responsible, smoke at home or wherever, just be responsible," said Fraser.
Fraser said it is not something she would want her grandkids to be around.
"I mean I have grandkids and I wouldn’t want them exposed to that so yeah, just be responsible, put yourself in other peoples shoes," said Fraser.
Vicki Tillery had a laundry list of areas where smoking pot should not be allowed.
"I think we would stay away from school areas, all types of schools," said Tillery. "I think you would stay away from churches maybe, any place that would have young children, any place that would have a lot of traffic."
Tillery said one of her biggest worries is how the drug may affect people.
"I think once people are a little bit under the influence they would do things they normally don't do and would be less careful," said Tillery.
The county has not come to any final decisions about regulations they would like to put in place. But, this matter is expected to be heavily discussed over the next few months.