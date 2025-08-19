BISHOPVILLE, MD - The Worcester County Health Department’s Office of Environmental Health has confirmed a rabid raccoon was found in Bishopville.
The Worcester County Health Department’s Office of Environmental Health says the rabid raccoon was found in the vicinity of St. Martin's Neck Road in Bishopville.
County health officials urge residents to contact the department immediately at 410-352-3234 if family or pets have had contact with the rabid raccoon. They say contact includes bites, scratches or other direct contact with the person or pet.
The Worcester County Health Department shared the following information on what to do in the case of a rabid animal.
Report immediately sick animals and those acting in an unusual manner, as there may or will be additional rabid animals in this area. Prevent contact with people or pets. Contact Animal Control or the local police/Sheriff’s office.
Do not handle your pet if it has contact with a wild animal.
Make sure all your pets (especially outdoor pets) have CURRENT rabies vaccinations.
Do not let your pets roam free or leave food outdoors. This will attract wild and stray animals to your property.
Teach children to stay away from wild animals and animals they don’t know.
According to Maryland Worcester County law, current rabies vaccinations are required for any dogs, cats, or ferrets over 4 months of age.