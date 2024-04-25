POCOMOKE, MD - Worcester County law enforcement is investigating a Wednesday night shooting in Pocomoke.
According to the Sheriff's Office, the shooting occurred on Redden Road on April 24th prior to midnight. Shots were fired into an occupied building, according to police.
Details are limited at this time, but the Sheriff's Office says the Worcester County Bureau of Investigation and the Ocean City Police Department Forensic Unit are on the scene.
The Sheriff's Office provided an update that the Worcester County Bureau of Investigation had undertaken the investigation.
This is a developing story and will be updated as more information becomes available.