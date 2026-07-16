WORCESTER COUNTY, Md. - Worcester County law enforcement leaders say stronger coordination, additional resources and improved social media monitoring will be key to preventing future teen takeover events in Ocean City and surrounding communities.
The Worcester County Police Accountability Board discussed teen takeovers and law enforcement preparedness during its meeting Thursday. The issue was included as part of an update from local law enforcement agencies.
Worcester County Sheriff Matt Crisafulli said the gatherings are not limited to Ocean City and have become a statewide concern. He said large groups can form quickly through social media, creating the potential for fights, property damage and other criminal activity.
“The biggest takeaway is you just have to stay on top of these things and stay a couple feet ahead so that you can mitigate the chances for any type of surprises occurring,” Crisafulli said.
Crisafulli said the Worcester County Sheriff’s Office works with the Ocean City Police Department and other law enforcement partners to identify online trends and determine how agencies should respond.
He said the Maryland Sheriffs’ Association is considering sending a letter to Gov. Wes Moore asking for additional state assistance. Crisafulli said that support could include more personnel from state agencies and other resources when takeover events occur in Ocean City or elsewhere in Worcester County.
That effort follows a previous request from Ocean City. WBOC previously reported that Mayor Rick Meehan sent a letter to state leaders asking for assistance addressing the gatherings and the challenges they create for local police.
Ocean City Police Department spokesperson Ashley Miller said the department worked closely with the Maryland Department of Juvenile Services ahead of the Fourth of July weekend. Police had heard about the possibility of a larger takeover event near 33rd Street and wanted juvenile services staff available around the clock.
Miller said juveniles arrested by police generally cannot be held for an unlimited amount of time, making quick coordination with the department important.
Police are also asking community members to report social media posts advertising potential gatherings. Miller said officers may not see every account or online conversation.
She said cooperation from businesses can also help officers disperse groups from private property through the department’s Trespass Enforcement Authorization Program.
Law enforcement leaders said possible state legislation should balance protections for juveniles with accountability for serious offenses.
Crisafulli said he hopes the Police Accountability Board’s discussion helps members understand the complexity of large takeover events and the steps local agencies are taking to prevent them from escalating.