Salisbury, MD (21801)

Today

Thunderstorms likely this evening. Then a chance of scattered thunderstorms overnight. Visibility reduced by smoke. Low 73F. Winds NW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 60%..

Tonight

Thunderstorms likely this evening. Then a chance of scattered thunderstorms overnight. Visibility reduced by smoke. Low 73F. Winds NW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 60%.