WORCESTER CO., Md.- Worcester County officials are searching for neighbors interested in serving on the trial board for police discipline-related matters.
According to the Worcester County Commissioners, the Trial Board will have of three members, be chaired by a retired or administrative law judge, and will conduct hearings if an officer does not accept the disciplinary measures recommended by the Charging Committee, the body that initially reviews complaints of police misconduct.
Members of the Trial Board will receive training and compensation for their services.
Applications to serve on this board are available at www.co.worcester.md.us. Send the completed application, along with a letter of interest and a resume or cover letter outlining any pertinent experience, to PAB@co.worcester.md.us or Worcester County Administration at One West Market Street, Room 1103, Snow Hill, Maryland 21863.