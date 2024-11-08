Worcester County Sheriff's Office

BERLIN, MD - The Worcester County Sheriff’s Office has reported one of their deputies was involved in a head-on collision Friday.

According to the Sheriff’s Office, the deputy was driving south on Racetrack Road in Berlin on November 8th when a van pulled out from the Tidal Health Ocean Pines Campus. Police say the van was driving north in the southbound lane and collided head-on with the deputy’s cruiser in front of a gas station.

Both the deputy and driver of the van were taken to nearby hospitals. Luckily, the Worcester County Sheriff’s Office says neither of their injuries are life-threatening.

According to the Sheriff’s Office, neighbors stopped at the scene to assist.

The crash is under investigation and further details will be released, according to authorities.

