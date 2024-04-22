WORCESTER CO., MD - The Worcester County Sheriff’s Office has announced the latest addition to their K9 team with a public introduction to yellow lab Luna.
The Sheriff’s Office says three-year-old Luna has been specially trained to detect electronic devices, especially media storage devices such as thumb drives, in order to assist in investigations involving child exploitation and abuse.
Sheriff Matthew Crisafulli has selected Deputy Sheriff Jason Burns, currently assigned to the Worcester County Child Advocacy Center, as Luna’s handler. The Sheriff’s Office says Luna will be integrated into Burns’ responsibilities and utilize her not only for electronic device detection but also as a therapy canine to support children during interviews and offering comfort during potentially traumatic experiences.
"Luna's capabilities are impressive, and we are confident that she will be an invaluable asset to our investigative efforts," said Sheriff Crisafulli. "We are grateful to Jordan Detection K9 and ICAC for this partnership, which enhances our ability to keep our community safe.”
The Sheriff’s Office says Luna and Deputy Burns have completed a handler’s course in Fishers, Indiana, earning high praise for their performance.