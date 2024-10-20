WORCESTER COUNTY, MD - The Worcester County Sheriff's Office is warning of an ongoing phone scam.
The sheriff's office says the scam caller is pretending to be a Commander from the Worcester County Sheriff's Office, using the name of a real deputy, and demanding money for missing jury duty or arrest warrants.
The sheriff's office wants to reiterate that this is a scam. They say, "neither the Worcester County Sheriff's Office or any Law Enforcement Agency will demand payment over the phone."
If you experience a scam call, you are advised to hang up immediately and to not arrange any payment, or give out any personal information.
Worcester County officials say there have been similar scams involving impostors claiming to be with the FTC (Federal Trade Commission) or the IRS (Internal Revenue Service).
If you think you have been a victim to a telephone scam, you can call the Worcester County Sheriff's Office at 410-632-1112.