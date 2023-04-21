WORCESTER COUNTY, Md.- More than a million dollars will be coming to Worcester County to help expand water services.
Maryland Congressman Andy Harris, Chairman of the House Appropriations Agriculture, Rural Development, Food and Drug Administration, and related agencies Subcommittee announced a U.S. Department of Agriculture Rural Development grant in the amount of $1,024,000 will be coming to Worcester County.
This Rural Development investment grant will be used to extend water service to the St. Martins by the Bay subdivision. As part this proposed project, funds will be used to extend the existing Ocean Pines water service area to serve the 58 households in the St. Martins subdivision.
In a statement Harris said, “I am pleased to see that the USDA has issued this much needed grant to the town of Worcester County for the extension of their water service. For a long time now, town officials have expressed a need for this funding to deal with contamination and saltwater intrusion. Safe and uncontaminated drinking water is of great importance to health of our First District residents, and I know this money will be put to good use.”