SNOW HILL, Md.- As part of the state’s initiative to bring more masks to Marylanders, the Worcester County Health Department will have KN95 masks available at its Snow Hill, Pocomoke, and Berlin offices for the public starting this week. KN95s will be limited to one package per household.
WCHD locations with KN95 masks include:
- 6040 Public Landing Rd, Snow Hill, 21863
- 9730 Healthway Dr, Berlin, 21811
- 400-A Walnut St, Pocomoke City, 21851
According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, “masks and respirators (i.e., specialized filtering masks such as “KN95s”) can provide different levels of protection depending on the type of mask and how they are used. Loosely woven cloth products provide the least protection, layered finely woven products offer more protection, well-fitting disposable surgical masks and KN95s offer even more protection, and well-fitting NIOSH-approved respirators (including N95s) offer the highest level of protection.”
KN95s form a seal on the wearer’s face that blocks particles and offers a higher degree of protection to both the wearer and those they come into contact with from the spread of COVID-19.
If you wish to pick up a pack of KN95s from your local Worcester County Health Department branch, visit the front desk to receive a package of masks.
For more information on COVID-19 in Worcester, including testing and vaccination clinics, visit WorcesterHealth.org.