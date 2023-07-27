OCEAN CITY, Md. -- People found their own ways to beat the heat on Thursday as temperatures reached near record highs.
Employees at Fisher's Popcorn on the boardwalk says they adjusted their routine to stay cool and hydrated throughout the day.
"It's hot, so we have a lot of fans going, everybody's sweating," says employee Braden Baum. "We had water breaks today and that was the first time in a long time."
Despite the heat, plenty of vacationers still made their way to the sand and boardwalk to shop. Painter Mark Chase says a little heat won't stop him from selling his artwork on the boardwalk.
"After being here 15 years, I don't even feel it anymore," says Chase. "Unless it's 150 degrees it doesn't bother me, but you can tell most of the people out here, they're kind of like melting."
There were some people that were far from melting. In fact, they had a sheet of ice to keep them cool. Briston Chester and his family began their day at the pool, but decided the Carousel Ocean Front Hotel was more attractive.
"I definitely deal with the heat a lot," says Chester. "Once we get to a point when we start feeling a little weird, we need to try to find air conditioning, or try to find something cool to do. Get some drinks, get some fluid in us and try to avoid prolonged exposure."