BOWERS BEACH, Del. - Streets covered in sand and debris, flooded homes and displaced vehicles are among the damage left behind after a powerful Thanksgiving nor’easter sent water rushing through Bowers Beach.
Now, residents and town crews are beginning the cleanup after what local officials and longtime neighbors say was one of the worst flooding events they've ever experienced.
"This is by far the largest amount of water that we've had in here," said Bowers Beach Fire Chief Jeff Morris, who has been responding to storms in the community since 1974.
Morris said the water even made its way inside the firehouse, leaving about four inches of water inside.
The flooding also happened quickly. Morris said crews initially treated the rising water like a normal high tide before realizing the situation was becoming much more serious.
"When it got up, I rode by. It was up here to the top of the ramp. I knew we were in for something very serious," Morris said.
He said residents began calling about evacuations as the water continued to rise, but warned that waiting too long can make it difficult for emergency crews to reach people.
"If you wait to evacuate till that point, there's not a lot that we can do," Morris said. "We want to, but we just can't do that."
Residents face extensive cleanup
For longtime neighbor Ken Riese, the flooding reached far beyond what he was prepared for.
Riese said he was in Pennsylvania for Thanksgiving and watched the water rise through his home's security cameras. Within about 20 minutes of the water breaking through, his basement had roughly three feet of water.
He's now working to remove mud, dry out the basement and sort through damaged belongings.
Riese said he's dealt with as much as 18 inches of water in the past, but wasn't prepared for the amount that came this time.
He's also dealing with sand and debris that washed down the street and collected around his property.
"I don't know what we're gonna do with the sand, but I figured I'd put everything in a pile, so it's easier to get rid of," Riese said.
He expects the cleanup could take weeks.
Out-of-town visitor Murry Dixon also watched the flooding unfold, describing how quickly the area became engulfed.
"By 20 to 8, the whole place was engulfed," Dixon said.
He said the water was powerful enough to move several vehicles from where they had originally been parked, pushing them into other cars.
Businesses assess storm damage
The owners of JP's on the Wharf said the storm was the worst they've ever seen.
A timelapse video from the restaurant captured the water rising as the storm moved through the area.
The restaurant itself was not damaged, but the bar next door was completely flooded.
The owners described feeling heartbroken and devastated by the damage, saying they never anticipated the storm would become as severe as it did.
Town crews begin recovery efforts
Bowers Beach Mayor Ada Puzzo said town officials began planning for recovery as soon as they realized how serious the flooding had become.
The town has ordered dumpsters for residents to use during cleanup and is coordinating equipment to help collect and remove debris.
One of the immediate priorities is clearing roads covered in sand and debris. Puzzo said another road, North Bayshore, remained flooded and the town was working to set up a pump to remove the water.
The town also worked with gas crews to address issues involving propane tanks that shifted during the flooding, as well as several reported gas leaks.
Puzzo said the town is collecting photographs and damage reports as officials assess the impact and determine what additional assistance may be needed.
Gov. Matt Meyer and other state officials also visited Bowers Beach Friday afternoon to survey the damage.
Despite the extensive flooding, the town reported no power outages. Puzzo said residents are now focused on the long recovery ahead.
"So now it's just cleaning up this mess," she said.
Morris encouraged residents to take storm warnings seriously and prepare to leave when emergency officials advise them to do so.
"I really wish the public would heed our warnings," Morris said. "When we ask you to leave or to prepare to leave and prepare, that's the biggest thing."
A statewide damage reporting survey has been developed to help identify the extent of the damage and the needs of affected communities. The survey is available here.
The state is also evaluating available recovery assistance programs.