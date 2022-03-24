Salisbury, MD (21801)

Today

Showers and thundershowers during the morning will give way to steady rain this afternoon. Storms may contain strong gusty winds. High 68F. Winds SSW at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 90%..

Tonight

Cloudy with showers. Low 51F. S winds shifting to WNW at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 50%.