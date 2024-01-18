VIRGINIA – Governor Glenn Youngkin (R) issued Executive Order 30 today, implementing guidelines for the integration of artificial intelligence (AI) in information technology (IT) and education.
The Virginia Information Technologies Agency (VITA) will be responsible for enforcing standards and approving or denying applications for new AI tools, according to a press release from the Governor’s office.
The order’s education guidelines look to teach students how to safely interact with AI, “to ensure that our students will be prepared for the jobs of tomorrow without sacrificing any current learning opportunities.”
Youngkin said the safeguards will protect the state’s databases and individual Virginians’ data.
At least 18 states and Puerto Rico have adopted resolutions or enacted legislation geared toward regulating AI, according to the National Conference of State Legislators.
EO 30 also looks to establish standards for AI uses in law enforcement, the release said.