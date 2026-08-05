WICOMICO COUNTY, Md. - County officials say the Zaxby's restaurant chain will establish a location near Fruitland.
The county says the restaurant will be located along Route 13, just before entering the municipal limits of the City of Fruitland. The restaurant chain is known for its hand-breaded chicken fingers, chicken sandwiches and dipping sauces.
The restaurant's construction timeline and opening date has not been announced yet.
"This is another great win for Wicomico County and our residents," said County Executive Julie Giordano. "The addition of Zaxby's demonstrates that national brands recognize the strength of our local economy and the tremendous growth opportunities available here. Every new business investment creates jobs, expands consumer choice, and strengthens our tax base. We are excited to welcome Zaxby's to Wicomico County."
Zaxby's recently established a location in Cambridge, MD.