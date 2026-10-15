A sailboat called "Piper" washed up on the beach at Cape Henlopen

Courtesy of the Office of the Maryland State Fire Marshal

SALISBURY, Md. - A Tennessee man wanted in connection with a 2021 dumpster fire in Salisbury has been extradited to Maryland after authorities discovered his outstanding warrant when his sailboat washed ashore in Delaware.

The Maryland Office of the State Fire Marshal says Michael S. Summar, 46, was returned to Maryland on Thursday, Oct. 15, more than five years after investigators obtained a warrant for his arrest.

Firefighters responded to the fire at a business on Beaver Run Drive on May 5, 2021. Investigators determined the fire was intentionally set and caused approximately $5,000 in damage.

Deputy state fire marshals identified Summar as the suspect and obtained an arrest warrant in June 2021. He was charged with first-degree malicious burning, burning a trash container, and malicious destruction of property over $1,000.

According to the fire marshal’s office, the Delaware Department of Natural Resources and Environmental Control arrested Summar after his sailboat, Piper, recently washed ashore near Cape Henlopen. Delaware authorities discovered the outstanding Maryland warrant during their investigation.

Michael S Summar mugshot

Courtesy of the Wicomico County Sheriff's Office

Deputy state fire marshals served the warrant after Summar’s extradition Thursday. He is being held at the Wicomico County Detention Center without bond.

Digital Content Producer

Sean joined WBOC as Digital Content Producer in February 2023. Originally from New Jersey, Sean graduated from Rutgers University with bachelor’s degrees in East Asian Studies and Religion. He has lived in New York, California, and Virginia before he and his wife finally found a place to permanently call home in Maryland. With family in Laurel, Ocean Pines, Berlin, and Captain’s Cove, Sean has deep ties to the Eastern Shore and is thrilled to be working at WBOC serving the community.

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