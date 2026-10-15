SALISBURY, Md. - A Tennessee man wanted in connection with a 2021 dumpster fire in Salisbury has been extradited to Maryland after authorities discovered his outstanding warrant when his sailboat washed ashore in Delaware.
The Maryland Office of the State Fire Marshal says Michael S. Summar, 46, was returned to Maryland on Thursday, Oct. 15, more than five years after investigators obtained a warrant for his arrest.
Firefighters responded to the fire at a business on Beaver Run Drive on May 5, 2021. Investigators determined the fire was intentionally set and caused approximately $5,000 in damage.
Deputy state fire marshals identified Summar as the suspect and obtained an arrest warrant in June 2021. He was charged with first-degree malicious burning, burning a trash container, and malicious destruction of property over $1,000.
According to the fire marshal’s office, the Delaware Department of Natural Resources and Environmental Control arrested Summar after his sailboat, Piper, recently washed ashore near Cape Henlopen. Delaware authorities discovered the outstanding Maryland warrant during their investigation.
Deputy state fire marshals served the warrant after Summar’s extradition Thursday. He is being held at the Wicomico County Detention Center without bond.