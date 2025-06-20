DELMARVA FORECAST
Friday night: Mostly clear and a little more humid. Lows in the mid to upper 60s.
Saturday: Mostly sunny, with a chance of a pop-up shower. Highs around 90°F. Winds from the southwest at 5 mph. Chance of rain less than 20 percent.
Sunday: Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
Monday: Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s, feeling like 95°-105°F.
Tuesday: Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 90s, feeling like near 100°F.
Wednesday: Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 90s, feeling like 100° - 105°F.
Thursday: Mostly sunny. Highs in the low 90s.
FORECAST DISCUSSION
Normal high: 84°F. Normal low: 64°F.
After a stormy Thursday, the weather headlines now transition to a heat wave for the last full week of June.
High pressure has built into the Mid-Atlantic, which has made for a pleasant summer solstice for Delmarva.
The high will remain in charge through the weekend, keeping Delmarva mainly dry. There is a northern stream of unsettled weather that will produce thunderstorms over the Great Lakes and New England on Saturday. Most of that activity should stay well to our north, but a little bit of weakness on the southern periphery of that stream could trigger a stray pop-up shower Saturday, with the highest threat (albeit still less than 20 percent) over the Midshore and Delaware.
Otherwise, it will be a summer-like weekend with lots of sunshine. Temperatures will reach near 90°F on Saturday, and the mid 90s on Sunday. It will only be a few degrees cooler at the beaches, which are likely to be very busy this weekend.
The high slides offshore later this weekend, with winds shifting to a southerly/southwesterly direction, which when coupled with a broad upper ridge which will dominate much of the eastern United States next week, will lead to our first heat wave of the season. Temperatures Monday and Tuesday could reach the mid to upper 90s - possibly flirting with record highs. When factoring in the humidity, it will feel like 100° to 105°F or more at times. Keep this heat in mind as you make your outdoor plans next week. You may want to consider limiting outdoor activity to the mornings or evenings until more reasonable temperatures return late next week.
In the long range, temperatures are expected to average above normal, and precipitation above normal for June 27 - July 3.
In the Tropics: There are no areas of interest at this time.
The Atlantic hurricane season ends on November 30.