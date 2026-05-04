Forecast Updated on Monday, May 4, 2026, at 4:10am by WBOC Chief Meteorologist Mike Lichniak.
Today: Mostly sunny and windy at times. Highs: 70-76. Winds: SW 15-30+ mph.
Tonight: Partly cloudy with a chance of a sprinkle at places, but most of us will be dry. Lows: 52-60. Winds: SW 10-30+ mph.
Tuesday: Mostly sunny and windy. Highs: 75-82. Winds: SW 15-35+ mph.
Tuesday Night: Increasing clouds with showers chances going up by the morning hours. Windy. Lows: 55-64. Winds: SW 10-30+ mph.
Wednesday: Partly to mostly cloudy with some scattered showers possible. Highs: 74-79. Winds: SW 10-30+ mph.
Thursday: A wet day with periods of rain on and off throughout the day. Highs: 55-68. Winds: N 15-40+ mph.
A windy start to the workweek is expected as we see wind gusts over 35+ mph possible today as we see lots of sunshine with temperatures into the 70s this afternoon. A really nice start to the week so take advantage of it and enjoy it friends. A warm front will sneak across Delmarva tonight with some extra clouds and even a stray sprinkle is possible overnight in spots as we wake up on Tuesday morning.
It becomes a nice and sunny day on Tuesday with temperatures climbing up into the 70s and 80s for highs. The clouds will be back on the increase on Tuesday night as we watch a storm system approach from the west. There are some question marks about if the rain chances get to Delmarva on Wednesday, but they certainly will on Thursday and it could be the good soaking rain we have all been praying for around here. Behind the cold front on Thursday night, some much colder air filters into the area for Friday into the weekend.
At the moment, the weather on Saturday will be dependent on how much moisture a little clipper system brings with it across the area. At the moment, we have some extra clouds around during the day on Saturday and maybe even a few stray sprinkles possible. A better day on Sunday with sunshine and warmer temperatures as we see our highs into the 70s.
Another chance for rain showers looks to enter the forecast early next week.