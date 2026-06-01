Forecast Updated on Monday, June 1, 2026, at 3:50am by WBOC Chief Meteorologist Mike Lichniak.
Today: Partly to mostly sunny. A stray shower is possible late in the afternoon, but most of us will be dry. Highs: 74-79. Winds: NW 5-20+ mph.
Tonight: Mostly clear and breezy. Lows: 47-55. Winds: NE 5-20+ mph.
Tuesday: Partly to mostly sunny and breezy. Highs: 65-75. Winds: NE 10-25+ mph.
Tuesday Night: Mostly clear. Lows: 47-55. Winds: NE-SE 5-15 mph.
Wednesday: Mostly sunny. Highs: 69-82. Winds: SE-S 5-20+ mph.
Thursday: Sunny. Highs: 75-87. Winds: S-SW 5-20+ mph.
We will watch a little boundary move across Delmarva today with very little fanfare. Expect to see some clouds mixing in with the sunshine from time to time and I’m not completely ruling out the idea of a stray shower or two moving across the region today. It isn’t the biggest chance in the world and it won’t be much in the way of precipitation, but enough to make someone annoyed today with temperatures in the 70s. It will be cooler at the beach later as the wind picks up this afternoon with some gusts to 25-30+ mph out of the northeast. This will keep temperatures at the coast in the 60s. Another night with a breeze as cooler air gets dragged across Delmarva and brings morning temperatures into the 40s in our coolest communities by tomorrow.
A cooler day for everyone on Tuesday as the wind continues from the northeast and east will have temperatures at the beach in the 60s and inland with highs in the 60s and 70s with another partly to mostly sunny day. The dry weather continues as high pressure settles directly overhead by Wednesday as temperatures climb a bit…back to where we should be for this time of year as highs reach near the 80 degree mark.
As the high continues to slowly meander down to the south and east…the wind will start to shift to the south and then the southwest and the temperatures will start to climb. Highs reach into the mid 80s on Thursday and then into the 80s and 90s for Friday and Saturday. Finally a cold front will arrive on Sunday with the chance of some scattered showers and storms. This front will need to be paid attention to over the coming days as there are hints that this front stalls out over the top of Delmarva and keeps us unsettled with rain showers in the forecast for much of next week…