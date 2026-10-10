Forecast Updated on Saturday, October 10, 2026, at 4:50am by WBOC Chief Meteorologist Mike Lichniak.
Today: Increasing clouds throughout the day. Highs: 70-76. Winds: NE-SE 5-20+ mph.
Tonight: Cloudy with rain arriving by the morning hours. Windy. Lows: 58-64. Winds: SE 10-30+ mph.
Sunday: Cloudy with periods of rain for the first half of the day. Showers and even thunderstorms possible later into the evening hours. A few storms may be strong to severe. Windy. Highs: 63-70. Winds: SE 20-40+ mph.
Sunday Night: Lingering showers and storms throughout the night. Windy. Lows: 62-67. Winds: SE-SW 15-30+ mph.
Monday: Lingering rain showers possible to start the day. Otherwise, it becomes partly to mostly cloudy by later in the day. Highs: 68-75. Winds: NW 10-20+ mph.
Tuesday: Partly to mostly sunny. Hints of a shower chance possible into Tuesday night. Highs: 75-82. Winds: SW 10-20+ mph.
On Saturday we will start to see the clouds on the increase as we see our rain chances starting to go up as we head into the second half of the weekend. Temperatures on Saturday should reach the low 70s inland…60s at the beach with the breeze that continues to increase from the east and southeast. The clouds will continue to thicken up into the evening hours before the rain starts to arrive after midnight tonight and the rain picks up throughout the night.
The remnants of Isaias brings a good soaking rain to our area by the second half of the weekend. At the moment, the timing of the heaviest rain looks to be during the first half of Sunday when we could see periods of moderate to heavy rain. It looks like we will get dry slotted by the afternoon hours. If this happens, this will open the possibility of thunderstorms by the evening and overnight and some of these storms could be severe. The biggest concerns with these storms are strong and gusty winds along with the possibility of a quick spin-up isolated tornado. The severe weather threat will exist only until the wind shifts back more from the west and northwest which should happen into the early morning hours of Monday as the low swings through the area by that point. Shower chances will linger into the first part of Monday before things taper off into the afternoon hours.
By the time the rain and showers end on Monday afternoon, the region could pick up on 1.00-2.00” of rain and in some places we may see locally heavier amounts. This should be the end of the drought on Delmarva once we get to the next drought monitor next week. The wind will also be a big factor as we will see some wind gusts during the day on Sunday to as high as 40+ mph at times at the beach, inland locations could see some wind gusts to 30+ mph. We should be on the lookout for some low end tidal flooding with the high tide cycles on Sunday with the wind out of the east and southeast.
There are hints of another front that swings through on Tuesday which may lead to a few evening showers and a slight cool down for Wednesday and Thursday. Another front may be in the cards for us later in the week next week to bring us more showers and storms. There is a lot of uncertainty about this with the models all over the place, so we will keep you posted as next week's forecast comes into focus.