Weather Alert

...WINTER STORM WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM TUESDAY AFTERNOON THROUGH WEDNESDAY MORNING... * WHAT...Heavy wet snow possible. Total snow accumulations between 4 and 7 inches possible. * WHERE...Portions of southeast Maryland and southeast Virginia. * WHEN...From Tuesday afternoon through Wednesday morning. * IMPACTS...Roads, and especially bridges and overpasses, will likely become slick and hazardous. Plan on slippery road conditions. The hazardous conditions could impact the Tuesday evening and Wednesday morning commutes. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Monitor the latest forecasts for updates on this situation. &&