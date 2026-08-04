DELMARVA FORECAST
Tuesday night: Mostly cloudy with a pop-up thunderstorm possible. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows around 70°F. Chance of rain 30 percent.
Wednesday: Partly cloudy with some showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. Feels like 95°+. Chance of rain 40 percent.
Thursday: Mostly sunny and breezy. A pop-up thunderstorm possible. Winds from the southwest could gust to 25 mph at times. Highs around 90°F. Feels like near 100°F. Chance of rain less than 20 percent.
Friday: Mostly sunny with scattered thunderstorms late. Highs in the low 90s. Heat indices near 100°F. Chance of rain 30 percent.
Saturday: Mostly sunny with scattered thunderstorms. Highs in the low 90s. Heat indices over 95°F. Chance of rain 30 percent.
Sunday: Partly cloudy with a pop-up thunderstorm. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of rain 20 percent.
Monday: Partly cloudy. Highs in the low 90s. Feels like around 100°F.
FORECAST DISCUSSION
Normal high: 87°F / Normal low: 68°F
A frontal boundary has sagged to our south Tuesday afternoon, which has resulted in quiet weather on Delmarva, with showers and thunderstorms to our south and west. It has been quite muggy, though.
The frontal boundary will start to lift back to the north Tuesday night, which will slowly increase our chances of a pop-up thunderstorm overnight, but most folks won't get anything. With the muggy conditions, I am adding a mention of some patchy fog by sunrise Wednesday.
With the front lifting to the north, Wednesday is shaping up to be a rather unsettled day, but again, not a washout, and with storms not quite a widespread as previously thought.
Thunderstorms that develop are unlikely to be severe, but they will likely have frequent lightning and very heavy downpours. All of Delmarva is under a Level 1 threat (on a scale of 1 to 4, with 4 the highest threat) for flooding from these downpours Wednesday. Again, though, not everyone will see a thunderstorm.
Later in the week, things turn a bit more summer-like, with much warmer temperatures climbing up to the seasonably warm upper 80s and low 90s Thursday through Sunday. We'll continue to be humid, so heat indices will be in the 95°-100°F range. With that humidity, there will be daily chances for pop-up showers and thunderstorms.
In the Tropics: There are no areas of development interest at this time.