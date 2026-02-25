Forecast Updated on Wednesday, February 25, 2026, at 4:15am by WBOC Chief Meteorologist Mike Lichniak.
Today: A few light rain showers possible early. Otherwise, it will be partly to mostly cloudy and windy. Highs: 40-50. Winds: W-NW 10-30+ mph.
Tonight: Partly to mostly cloudy. Lows: 30-38. Winds: S-SE 5-20+ mph.
Thursday: Turning mostly cloudy with rain showers with a wintry mix and snow possible across far northern parts of the Peninsula by the evening hours. Highs: 40-52. Winds: N-NE 5-20+ mph.
Thursday Night: Partly to mostly cloudy with the chance of a few showers. Lows: 33-39. Winds: NE-E 5-15 mph.
Friday: A few rain and snow showers linger early in the day. Otherwise, it will be partly to mostly cloudy and windy. Highs: 37-52. Winds: W 5-20+ mph.
Saturday: Partly to mostly sunny. Highs: 48-61. Winds: SE-E 5-20+ mph.
Waiting for a clipper system to swing across Delmarva this morning with enough moisture to overspread some extra clouds and even the chance of a few light rain or snow showers. What kind of precipitation will depend on where you live with most of us getting rain showers…very light rain showers. As you get farther north up toward Dover and Wilmington and the northern Mid-shore of Maryland will be a wintry mix of even just a few light snow showers. This will clear us by the late morning hours and the good news is that this clipper will trigger some warmer air to move into the region with temperatures pushing up into the 40s to near 50 degrees on this Wednesday.
Then the next big problem comes up. We will start melting all this snow with the warmer temperatures and another storm looks to push across the region with rain chances by Thursday into Thursday night and Friday morning. With all the water this snow is holding and the rain we have already seen…low lying flooding and sink holes may become something to worry about by the weekend. I am also watching for far northern parts of the region the idea that the warm air does not sneak that far north and we could be dealing with a wintry mix and a period of light snow for Thursday night into Friday.
Friday we dry out with temperatures in the 40s to around 50 degrees. Watching a low pressure developing to our south that should go out to sea. This system will overspread some extra clouds for us on Saturday with temperatures in the 50s to near 60 degrees. As the low departs, the wind turns out of the north and northeast and will pull some cooler air into the region and keep temperatures on Sunday in the 50s. Watching a shot of Arctic air that will try to arrive overnight Sunday into Monday ahead of a clipper system that could bring a shot of wintry weather for Monday and a secondary piece of energy that could bring more wintry weather for Tuesday of next week. We will keep fine tuning this forecast the rest of the week.