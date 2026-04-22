Forecast Updated on Wednesday, April 22, 2026, at 4:05am by WBOC Chief Meteorologist Mike Lichniak.
Today: Partly to mostly cloudy with some scattered showers possible at times. Windy early. Highs: 68-76. Winds: SW 10-25+ mph.
Tonight: Partly cloudy to mostly clear. Lows: 48-55. Winds: NW 5-15 mph.
Thursday: Partly to mostly sunny. Highs: 74-80. Winds: W 5-15 mph.
Thursday Night: Partly to mostly cloudy with a stray shower possible. Most will be dry. Lows: 48-55. Winds: NW-N 5-15 mph.
Friday: Partly to mostly cloudy with a few spotty showers possible. Most of us will stay dry. Highs: 60-70. Winds: NE 10-20+ mph.
Saturday: Mostly cloudy with on and off rain showers by the afternoon and evening hours. Highs: 49-63. Winds: E-NE 10-20+ mph.
We are starting to see the clouds overspreading Delmarva as we wake up as we watch this weak front moving across the region during the course of the day today. It will lead to the chance of some scattered showers. The timing of the showers look to be late morning through early afternoon hours (basically around lunchtime). Unfortunately, once again, the amount of rain we are expecting from these showers will really not amount to much and it’s not even a guarantee that it will rain in your neighborhood. There will be enough rain showers to wash the pollen out of the air again and give our flowers and gardens a quick sip of water…that’s about it. It will be a warmer day with the wind turning out of the southwest this afternoon…pushing our temperatures into the 60s and 70s.
This front will stall out over the top of Delmarva and will be just bouncing back and forth across the area that will keep the clouds around from time to time on Thursday and Friday and could even keep the chance of a couple showers in our forecast. Again, not the biggest chance in the world, but do know that threat will be around for Thursday and Friday. The big changes will come with the temperatures these two days. Thursday with the front to our north…will have our temperatures in the 70s and even a few low 80s. As the front comes south on Friday and the wind turns in off the Atlantic, temperatures tumble into the 50s and 60s for high temperatures.
The weekend forecast looks at another area of low pressure arriving with some more on and off rain late Saturday into Sunday with temperatures cooling off all weekend long. Highs are only expected to be in the 50s to maybe 60 degrees…all because the wind will be in off the Atlantic for much of the weekend.
Things look to stay unsettled with shower chances into next week with our best soaking rain chance for Tuesday into Wednesday.