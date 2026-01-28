DELMARVA FORECAST
Wednesday night: Light snow in the evening, then clearing. Little to no accumulation expected. Lows around 10°F. Wind chills near 0°F. Chance of snow 30 percent.
Thursday: Mostly sunny. Winds from the west at 10 to 15 mph, gusting to 25 mph at times. Highs in the low to mid 20s. Wind chills in the single digits.
Friday: Partly cloudy. Highs in the low to mid 20s.
Saturday: Mainly cloudy and cold. Snow possible. Highs in the low 20s. Chance of snow 60 percent.
Sunday: Cold with a chance of snow. Total accumulations of several inches most likely along the Atlantic coast. Highs in the mid 20s. Chance of snow 50 percent.
Monday: Mostly sunny. Highs in the low 30s.
Tuesday: Mostly sunny. Highs in the low to mid 30s.
FORECAST DISCUSSION
Normal high: 46°F. Normal low: 28°F.
Unseasonable cold continues to top weather headlines on Delmarva, with another snow event increasingly likely this weekend.
A clipper system will cross the Mid-Atlantic region Wednesday evening. This system could have enough moisture to trigger some light snow showers Wednesday evening. No significant accumulation is expected, just a dusting to ½ inch. Skies then clear after midnight with lows falling to around 10°F.
In the wake of the clipper system will come a reinforcing shot of cold air. Despite mostly sunny skies Thursday, highs will only reach the low to mid 20s. A gusty northwest wind will drop wind chills into the single digits.
Friday is similar, although likely with some more clouds. Highs only reach the low to mid 20s.
Confidence continues to grow in a winter weather system affecting Delmarva this weekend. Timing is still being fine-tuned, but the current thinking is Saturday into Sunday. Accumulation totals are also uncertain; while the guidance is in basic agreement in the timing and placement of the storm, there isn't much agreement on just where the higher snow totals will be; this is the kind of storm where just a few miles change in track can mean big differences in snow totals. We are reasonably confident, though, that whatever snow we get, the highest accumulations will likely be along the Atlantic Coast, including all of Accomack County, where several inches of snow will be possible. The farther north and west you are, the less snow you are likely to see, with the Midshore and Dover areas seeing the lowest accumulation totals.
Then temperatures moderate a little bit, but remain well below normal, in the low 30s by Monday and Tuesday.
In the long range, temperatures are expected to average below normal, and precipitation below normal for February 4 - February 10.