DELMARVA FORECAST
Tuesday night: Scattered thunderstorms early, then mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 60 percent.
Wednesday: Partly cloudy. Highs in the low 80s.
Thursday: Partly cloudy. Scattered showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain 60 percent.
Friday: Mostly sunny. Highs in the low 90s.
Saturday: Partly cloudy. Chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of rain 40 percent.
Sunday: Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.
Monday: Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.
FORECAST DISCUSSION
Normal high: 88°F. Normal low: 68°F.
A stationary front will slide to our south as a cold front Tuesday evening, bringing scattered showers and thunderstorms to Delmarva. Severe thunderstorms are not very likely, but gusty downpours and lightning will be primary threats. Any downpours could drop more than one inch per hour.
With that front departing, Wednesday will be pleasantly quiet, and feeling almost cool compared to recent heat. Highs will reach the low 80s.
Another cold front will approach on Thursday, bringing yet another round of scattered showers and thunderstorms. Some of these storms could be strong with damaging winds, especially on the Midshore and Lower Eastern Shore.
Friday will be one of the nicest days in the forecast. It will be a typical summer day with mostly sunny skies and highs reaching the low 90s away from the coast.
Then another front brings scattered showers and thunderstorms to the region Saturday.
Sunday will be the better of the two weekend days, with mostly sunny skies and comfortable highs in the mid 80s, conditions that will continue into the beginning of the next work week.
In the long range, temperatures are expected to be above normal, and precipitation above normal for Jul 14 - Jul 20.
In the Tropics: There are no areas of development interest at this time.