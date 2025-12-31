DELMARVA FORECAST
Wednesday night: Increasing clouds. Around 30°F at midnight. Lows in the mid to upper 20s.
New Year's Day: Snow showers in the morning, then mostly sunny. Little to no accumulation expected. Windy. Highs in the mid to upper 30s. Chance of snow 30 percent.
Friday: Partly cloudy. Highs in the low 40s.
Saturday: Mostly cloudy. A chance for rain or wintry mix, mainly south. Highs in the upper 30s. Chance of precipitation 20 percent.
Sunday: Mostly sunny. Highs in the low 40s.
Monday: Partly cloudy and milder. Highs in the low to mid 40s.
Tuesday: Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 40s.
FORECAST DISCUSSION
Normal high: 47°F. Normal low: 29°F.
High pressure has made for a quiet New Year's Eve on Delmarva.
If you'll be outdoors to ring in the New Year, we'll be around 30°F at midnight under mostly cloudy skies. There will be a wind from the southwest at about 10 mph, making it feel like 20°F.
Clouds increase overnight ahead of a cold front.
The cold front will cross Delmarva Thursday morning and bring a chance for scattered snow showers around sunrise. Accumulations will be light, maybe a dusting to ½" at most. Sunshine will return by Thursday afternoon, but it will be cold and windy; highs only reach the mid to upper 30s with a gusty northwest wind making it feel like the 20s.
We're quiet on Friday as eyes turn to Saturday. We've been watching the evolution of the forecast for a low pressure system to pass to our south on Saturday. Wednesday's guidance has nudged the track of this low a little farther north toward Delmarva. While confidence is still quite low on the exact path of this system, we're going to add a mention of rain or snow to the forecast on Saturday, with the highest chances on the Lower Eastern Shore and Accomack County. Watch this space for updates in the coming few days.
Then we return to quiet weather for the rest of the weekend with temperatures climbing to more seasonable levels by Tuesday.
Our next chance of rain could come with a low pressure system sometime around next Wednesday.
In the long range, temperatures are expected to average above normal, and precipitation above normal for January 7 - January 13.