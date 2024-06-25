Forecast Updated on Tuesday, June 25, 2024, at 3:50am by WBOC Meteorologist Mike Lichniak.
Today: Sunny. Highs: 84-93. Winds: W 5-15 mph.
Tonight: Mostly clear. Lows: 68-75. Winds: W-SW 5-15 mph.
Wednesday: Partly to mostly sunny with the chance of evening showers / storms. Highs: 85-97. Winds: SW 5-20+ mph.
Wednesday Night: Showers and storms linger into the overnight. We should start to see clearing by the morning hours. Breezy. Lows: 68-75. Winds: SW-W 5-20+ mph.
Thursday: Showers / storms possible early in the morning. Otherwise, it becomes mostly sunny and breezy. Highs: 85-92. Winds: W-NW 5-20+ mph.
Friday: Sunny and comfortable. Highs: 82-89. Winds: E-SE 5-15 mph.
We are starting off this morning on the refreshing side as temperatures have dropped back into the 50s and 60s overnight with this drier air which has arrived after the clearance of the cold front on Monday. A really nice day is heading our way for today with sunshine and temperatures spike back up into the 80s and low 90s again as the humidity starts to go up later in the afternoon and evening hours.
The spike in humidity comes with another cold front heading our way for Wednesday and into Thursday. This front will bring the chance of some scattered showers and thunderstorms for late in the day Wednesday into Wednesday night and early on Thursday. It is NOT a guarantee that it will rain with this storm chance on Wednesday night again…like last night and this morning. This is bad news since we could desperately use the rain at this point in many places. Some of these thunderstorms could pack a punch tomorrow evening with the possibility of some strong gusty winds, lots of rain and lightning with these storms. At the moment, it looks like the storms should taper off into Thursday morning.
We dry things out for Thursday afternoon and into Friday with lower humidity and comfortable conditions with highs in the 80s on Thursday and Friday. Friday morning will be another refreshing start to our day where we could see folks in the 50s and 60s again. This will be short lived as we start to feel the humidity go right back up for the weekend with highs back into the 90s for Saturday and Sunday with another chance of showers and storms with another cold front arriving by later in the day on Sunday.