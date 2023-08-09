Forecast Updated on Wednesday, August 9, 2023, at 3:55am by WBOC Meteorologist Mike Lichniak
Today: Mostly sunny with the stray chance of a pop-up shower. Most of us will be dry. Highs: 85-90. Winds: W 5-15 mph.
Tonight: Mostly clear to partly cloudy. Lows: 68-74. Winds: W 5-15 mph.
Thursday: Partly to mostly cloudy with scattered showers and storms possible. Highs: 82-87. Winds: SW 5-20+ mph.
Thursday Night: Lingering storm chances in the early evening. Otherwise, turning mostly clear by morning. Lows: 66-73. Winds: SW-W 5-15 mph.
Friday: Mostly sunny. Highs: 85-91. Winds: W 5-15 mph.
Saturday: Mostly sunny with the chance of a pop-up shower or storm. Highs: 87-92. Winds: SW 5-15 mph.
Another nice day heading our way today with a bit more instability in play that we may see a stray pop-up shower in the afternoon hours. About 95% of us will be dry, but we still can’t rule it out. Besides that, it is a mostly sunny and fine afternoon with temperatures back into the mid and upper 80s. The humidity will start to go back up this afternoon, adding to the instability that may exist later on today. The summer feel to the air returns by tonight and leads us to a very warm and humid Thursday on Delmarva.
Thursday brings us our next chance of showers and thunderstorms as a weak disturbance swings through the area as the warm front clears through the region. A bit of a shift started to happen in the afternoon model runs and continues this morning that Thursday’s storm chances will be an all day affair and will be on and off. Once the warm front clears us, things turn toasty with our temperatures soaring into the 90s by the weekend and another chance of some scattered showers and storms possible on Saturday through Monday with a front pushing through the area.
The front will drop the humidity and temperatures a touch for the middle of next week, but there are indications of a big warm up in time for next week.