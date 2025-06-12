DELMARVA FORECAST
Thursday night: Partly to mostly clear. Patchy fog possible after midnight. Lows in the upper 60s.
Friday: Increasing clouds with scattered showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon and evening. Highs in the mid to upper 80s. Chance of rain 50 percent.
Saturday: Mostly cloudy with scattered showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain 50 percent.
Sunday: Cloudy with scattered showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of rain 40 percent.
Monday: Mostly cloudy with scattered showers and thunderstorms. Highs around 80°F. Chance of rain 60 percent.
Tuesday: Isolated showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
Wednesday: Isolated showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
FORECAST DISCUSSION
Normal high: 82°F. Normal low: 61°F.
High pressure remains the dominant influence on our Thursday weather, with mainly sunny skies, and temperatures that have reached the upper 80s in many locations away from the water, and even a few locations in the low 90s.
Thursday night, skies will be mostly clear, although we could see a few clouds overnight. This will make for a tricky fog forecast. There will be plenty of warm, humid air over Delmarva, and if skies stay clear, some areas of fog are possible by sunrise Friday. If we see some more clouds, fog development could be limited.
During the day on Friday, clouds will gradually increase as a frontal boundary slowly sinks south toward Delmarva. Most of the day should be dry, but we'll increase the chances for scattered showers and thunderstorms Friday afternoon and evening.
The frontal boundary stalls out over Delmarva this weekend, and as impulses of energy travel along the boundary, we'll see scattered showers and thunderstorms all weekend. Neither day is expected to be a washout, but especially on Saturday, any thunderstorms that develop will be efficient rain producers, and likely slow-moving. Localized flash flooding could be possible wherever these storms pop up.
Next week is expected to continue to be unsettled, with a series of fronts and disturbances bringing daily chances for isolated to scattered showers and thunderstorms through at least the middle of the week.
In the long range, temperatures are expected to average above normal, and precipitation near normal for June 19 - June 25.
In the Tropics: There are no areas of interest at this time.
The Atlantic hurricane season ends on November 30.