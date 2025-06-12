Weather Alert

The National Weather Service in Wakefield has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for... Eastern Wicomico County in southeastern Maryland... Northeastern Worcester County in southeastern Maryland... * Until 300 PM EDT. * At 219 PM EDT, a severe thunderstorm was located over Gumboro, or 14 miles south of Georgetown, moving southeast at 10 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees. * Locations impacted include... Berlin, Ocean Pines, Bishop, Showell, Whaleyville, and Bishopville. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Please send your reports of hail and/or wind damage, including trees or large limbs downed, by calling the National Weather Service office in Newport at 1-800-889-6889. && HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED; MAX HAIL SIZE...1.00 IN; WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED; MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH