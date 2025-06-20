Forecast Updated on Friday, June 20, 2025, at 4:00am by WBOC Chief Meteorologist Mike Lichniak.
Today: Mostly sunny. Highs: 82-88. Winds: NW-W 5-15 mph.
Tonight: Clear. Lows: 62-72. Winds: W 5-10 mph.
Saturday: Sunny. Highs: 86-92. Winds: W 5-15 mph. Heat Index Values: 95-100+.
Saturday Night: Mostly clear. Lows: 68-75. Winds: SW 5-10 mph.
Sunday: Sunny. Highs: 90-98. Winds: SW 5-15 mph. Heat Index Values: 100-108+.
Monday: Mostly sunny. Highs: 93-100. Winds: SW 5-15 mph. Heat Index Values: 105-110+.
The cold front has cleared us overnight after the thunderstorms yesterday evening and will lead to a very quiet stretch of weather with some of the hottest weather we have seen in quite some time. Temperatures today will be refreshing with highs only into the 80s this afternoon as the wind shifts out of the northwest and west ushers in some drier air for today. Unfortunately, the dry air only lasts about a day as things will already start to feel a touch more humid by tomorrow morning with temperatures overnight falling into the 60s and low 70s.
Saturday will be amazing with temperatures in the 80s and 90s with sunshine and a touch more humidity making it feel like a normal summer day on Delmarva. This is when things change as the wind turns truly out of the southwest and brings us some big heat for next week. Highs are expected to climb into the 90s for most starting on Sunday and continue to be in the 90s for much of next week as a death ridge establishes over a good chunk of the US. We could even flirt with 100 degrees in a couple neighborhoods and for sure will register it on many car and business thermometers on Tuesday and Wednesday of next week. The heat index values for those days will be over 110 in areas from Monday - Wednesday and I expect to see Heat Advisory or even Excessive Heat Warnings issued for a few days next week.
We introduce a chance of a couple pop-up showers and storms on Thursday and will be there the rest of the week and into next weekend.