Forecast Updated on Tuesday, February 24, 2026, at 4:15am by WBOC Chief Meteorologist Mike Lichniak.
Today: Turning mostly sunny and cold. Highs: 30-36. Winds: NW 10-20+ mph.
Tonight: Mostly cloudy with a few flurries / rain showers possible. Lows: 28-32. Winds: N 5-15 mph.
Wednesday: A few light rain showers possible early. Otherwise, it will be partly to mostly cloudy and windy. Highs: 40-48. Winds: W-NW 10-30+ mph.
Wednesday Night: Partly to mostly cloudy. Lows: 30-36. Winds: SW 10-20+ mph.
Thursday: Turning mostly cloudy with rain showers with a wintry mix and snow possible across far northern parts of the Peninsula by the evening hours. Highs: 45-55. Winds: SW-SE 10-30+ mph.
Friday: A few rain and snow showers linger early in the day. Otherwise, it will be partly cloudy and windy. Highs: 37-52. Winds: W 5-20+ mph.
We will be on the dry side today with temperatures holding in the 30s for highs today. The wind will remain and be a factor throughout the day as some gusts are still going to be possible over 30+ mph throughout the morning. It will settle down by the evening and overnight tonight to allow the wind to turn out of the south and southwest. With these stronger gusts possible early in the day, the wind chill values will feel like the 20s.
Watching a clipper system that will bring enough moisture to overspread some extra clouds and even the chance of a few light rain or snow showers overnight Tuesday into Wednesday morning. The good news is that this clipper will trigger some warmer air to move into the region with temperatures pushing up into the 40s on Wednesday with 50s possible by late week and the weekend.
Then the next big problem comes up. We will start melting all this snow with the warmer temperatures and another storm looks to push across the region with rain chances by Thursday into Thursday night and Friday morning. With all the water this snow is holding and the rain we have already seen…low lying flooding and sink holes may become something to worry about by the weekend. I am also watching for far northern parts of the region the idea that the warm air does not sneak that far north and we could be dealing with a wintry mix and a period of light snow for Thursday night into Friday. Something we will address in the next few days.
At least the weekend looks to be fantastic at the moment with sunshine and temperatures in the 50s to near 60 degrees. Watching a shot of Arctic air that will try to arrive overnight Sunday into Monday ahead of a clipper system that could bring a shot of wintry weather for Monday into Tuesday of next week. We will keep fine tuning this forecast the rest of the week.