Forecast Updated on Wednesday, October 8, 2025, at 4:10am by WBOC Chief Meteorologist Mike Lichniak.
Today: Rain and a few embedded storms possible through the early part of the day. We clear things out into the evening hours. Windy. Highs: 67-74. Winds: SW-NW 15-35+ mph.
Tonight: Mostly clear. Windy. Lows: 42-58. Winds: N 15-30+ mph.
Thursday: Mostly sunny and windy early. Highs: 62-68. Winds: NE 10-30+ mph.
Thursday Night: Mostly clear to partly cloudy. Lows: 38-55. Winds: NE 5-10 mph.
Friday: Partly sunny. Highs: 62-67. Winds: NE-E 5-15 mph.
Saturday: Increasing clouds throughout the day with the chance of rain showers arriving by the late evening hours. Breezy to windy. Highs: 65-72. Winds: E-NE 10-30+ mph.
The rain has arrived on Delmarva this morning and will stick around for the first part of Wednesday. Now, some of this rain will be heavy at times and the wind will stay up with some gusts over 30+ mph possible. The steady rain showers should taper off to some scattered showers by the early afternoon hours and things clear out heading into Wednesday evening and Wednesday night. On average, we are looking at most folks picking up on 0.50 - 1.00+ of rain with some locally heavier amounts possible where we might see a few of those embedded thunderstorms.
High pressure takes control of the forecast to end the week and will bring another blast of the fall-like feel to the air with temperatures only climbing up into the 60s for highs with morning temperatures Thursday and Friday morning in the 30s and 40s. There are some questions about how strong this high will be and if it will hold into the weekend.
Watching an area of low pressure to form off the coast of the Carolinas by Friday into Saturday and will have a few things working on the storm. The high to the north and what should become Jerry in the Atlantic will both work on this storm to direct it in a few possible directions. At the moment, I’m on the idea that the high will slide enough away from our coastline to allow the storm to the north and will bring us some heavy rain and windy conditions into Sunday and Monday and even lingering into Tuesday with Jerry pulling it out to sea by late in the day on Tuesday. We could see anywhere between 2-5+ inches of rain and some wind gusts at times over 50-60+ mph at the beach for a prolonged period of time. This will lead to possible coastal flooding and beach erosion over several high tide cycles. Stay tuned as we fine tune this forecast.