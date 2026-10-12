Forecast Updated on Monday, October 12, 2026, at 4:20am by WBOC Chief Meteorologist Mike Lichniak.
Today: Lingering rain showers possible to start the day. Otherwise, it becomes partly to mostly cloudy by later in the day. Highs: 68-75. Winds: NW 10-20+ mph.
Tonight: Mostly clear. Fog possible by morning. Lows: 55-60. Winds: NW 5-10 mph.
Tuesday: Partly to mostly sunny. Hints of a shower chance possible into Tuesday night. Highs: 75-82. Winds: W 5-20+ mph.
Tuesday Night: Mostly clear. Lows: 60-66. Winds: NW 5-15 mph.
Wednesday: Mostly sunny and very warm. Highs: 82-88. Winds: W-SW 5-15 mph.
Thursday: A mix of sun and clouds. Highs: 70-76. Winds: NE-E 5-15 mph.
The remnants of Isaias need to pass across Delmarva during the early morning hours this morning and will bring with it a few wrap around showers in the next few hours. The good news as we work throughout the morning the low will pass across Delmarva and pull shower chances out of here by the 8-9am hour. The wind will pick up this afternoon again as the low departs from the northwest and usher in the drying throughout the day. We will see a good amount of sunshine by later this afternoon as temperatures only climb up into the 70s. We could see some wind gusts to 30+ mph. The wind will settle down tonight as temperatures only fall into the 50s and 60s with the possibility of fog developing as we wake up in the morning hours.
The reason we wake up to fog tomorrow morning is the fact that the humidity holds with the wind our of the west and southwest for the start of the week and will allow temperatures to skyrocket as high pressure takes control of the forecast. Highs on Tuesday reach into the 70s and 80s with highs on Wednesday into the 80s and a few locations trying to reach up and snag 90 degrees. The breeze will pick up on Wednesday to usher in the much warmer air ahead of a weak boundary that arrives overnight Wednesday into early on Thursday morning. There are hints that we may have to contend with a few showers with this front, but at the moment…I am keeping things dry.
A wind shift off the Atlantic for Thursday will knock temperatures back into the 60s and 70s for highs on Thursday as the front stalls right over the top of the area. A new area of low pressure and cold front will use the stalled front to bring a chance of some showers and a few storms possible for late Friday afternoon into Friday evening. The storms that develop on Friday will pack a punch due the kind of colder air on the way behind it.
The weekend forecast (at the moment) looks fantastic with sunshine, but it will be very windy on Saturday with some wind gusts over 40+ mph possible as the colder air rushes across Delmarva. Highs on Saturday will be in the 60s and I think our first frost of the season will be possible for many places as we wake up on Sunday morning. Sunday will only have highs in the 50s with lots of sunshine as high pressure grabs control of the forecast into next week.