Tuesday: Partly to mostly cloudy in the morning, with areas of patchy fog. Showers and a few thunderstorms are likely in the afternoon and evening. A few thunderstorms could briefly produce damaging winds and small hail, with the highest threat to the south. Warm, with highs in the 70s to near 80°F Chance of rain 60 percent.
Tuesday night: Showers early, then clearing and becoming breezy. Cooler, with lows in the upper 40s.
Wednesday: Mostly sunny, cool, and breezy. Winds from the NW at 10 to 20 mph could gust to 30 mph or more Highs around 60°F.
Thursday: Mostly sunny and cool. Highs in the upper 50s.
Friday: Sunny. Highs in the low to mid 60s.
Saturday: Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s.
Sunday: Mostly sunny, then increasing clouds with solated showers late. Milder. Highs in the mid to upper 60s.
Monday: Showers. Highs in the low 70s. Chance of rain 40 percent.
Tuesday will start off mostly cloudy and warm, with areas of patchy fog through about mid morning. Peeks of sun are possible through the morning to midday. Southerly winds will push afternoon highs into the 70s to near 80 degrees in some interior locations. Then a cold front will approach in the afternoon, bringing with it showers, with a few thunderstorms mid-afternoon through the evening commute before ending by late evening. Widespread strong storms are not likely, but some thunderstorms could feature damaging wind gusts, brief heavy rain, and some hail. The greatest threat of thunderstorms will be along and south of U.S. Route 50, with lower chances north. Rainfall totals will average about one-quarter to one-half of an inch across Delmarva, with localized areas receiving one inch or more where heavier downpours develop.
In the wake of the cold front, dry and cooler conditions will escort Delmarva through the final days of April. On Wednesday, skies will be mostly sunny, with gusty northwest winds that could gust to 30 mph or more will keep temperatures in the upper 50s and low 60s.
The northwest breeze will continue on Thursday and Friday, which means that despite mostly sunny skies, temperatures will continue to struggle to rise above the upper 50s and low 60s. The breeze could relax at night, so overnight lows could fall into the mid to upper 30s on Thursday and Friday mornings, and some isolated frost could be possible.
Temperatures will start to moderate next weekend, with mid 60s on Saturday and seasonable upper 60s on Sunday as winds shift to a more southerly direction. Then a complex storm system will develop in the central United States, which could bring a round of rain showers next Monday.