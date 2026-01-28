Forecast Updated on Wednesday, January 28, 2026, at 4:15am by WBOC Chief Meteorologist Mike Lichniak.
Today: Mostly sunny to partly cloudy with the chance of a few flurries by the evening hours. Windy and COLD! Highs: 20-30. Winds: NW 10-25+ mph. Wind chill values: 12-22.
Tonight: Partly cloudy to mostly clear and breezy. Lows: 5-15. Winds: NW 10-20 mph. Wind chill values below zero.
Thursday: Partly cloudy with the chance of a few light snow showers early in the day. Highs: 18-26. Winds: NW 10-30+ mph. Wind chill values: 10-20.
Thursday Night: Mostly clear and windy. Lows: 5-15. Winds: NW 15-30+ mph. Windy chill values below zero.
Friday: Partly to mostly sunny. Highs: 18-26. Winds: NW-W 5-20+ mph.
Saturday: Partly to mostly cloudy with the possibility of some snow overspread Delmarva overnight. Windy. Highs: 18-26. Winds: NE-N 15-30+ mph.
The cold locks in for the next few days as this Arctic air will continue to funnel across the eastern ⅓ of the US. We will see a good amount of sunshine today, but it is a frigid start with temperatures in the low 10s and wind chill values below zero this morning. We rebound to temperatures in the 20s for highs, but the wind will still be up a bit…making things feel like the 10s this afternoon. Another piece of energy looks to arrive this evening and overnight tonight with the possibility of some flurries or even a snow shower or two in places. This light snow will not amount to much in an accumulation, but enough to make slick spots even slicker with temperatures back into the single digits and 10s for morning temperatures.
This even colder blast of air settles for the rest of the week as we are only forecasting temperatures in the 10s and 20s for highs and with some wind around on Thursday…it will make things feel that much more frigid. It may be even colder on Friday before we start to rebound a bit over the weekend.
All eyes continue to be on the possibility of a second winter storm in as many days heading into the weekend. At this point, the signals are there as the models suggest that the cold air will give enough and allow a new storm to form to our south and ride around the collapsing high pressure. At the moment, I have forecasted a period of snow starting on Saturday night and continuing into Sunday with possibility of a significant snowfall for some areas. Still a few details to iron out, so we will continue to pay attention to as we get close to the weekend.
Looks like we will return to normal winter temperatures next week with highs in the 30s and 40s by Wednesday and Thursday of next week.