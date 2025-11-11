Forecast Updated on Tuesday, November 11, 2025, at 4:10am by WBOC Chief Meteorologist Mike Lichniak.
Today: Partly cloudy to mostly sunny and blustery. Highs: 40-46. Winds: NW-W 20-40+ mph. Wind chill values: 32-38.
Tonight: Partly cloudy and windy. Lows: 28-35. Winds: W 15-35+ mph.
Wednesday: Partly to mostly sunny and windy. Highs: 52-57. Winds: W 15-30+ mph.
Wednesday Night: Mostly clear and breezy. Lows: 37-44. Winds: W 5-20+ mph.
Thursday: Mostly sunny. Highs: 52-58. Winds: W-SW 5-15 mph.
Friday: Mostly sunny. Highs: 55-60. Winds: SW 5-15 mph.
The bite to the air is much more aggressive this morning as the wind has picked up overnight. Temperatures have fallen into the 20s and 30s and with the wind gusting at times over 40+ mph is making it feel like the 10s and 20s out the door this morning. You will want to have a bunch of extra layers available for Tuesday morning as the kids go to the bus stop and you head to work. You will also want those extra layers by this afternoon as temperatures only rebound into the mid 40s for highs and the winds are still up all day long, it will feel like the 30s by this afternoon. We will see a mix of sun and clouds for much of the day just due to how cold the air aloft is on Delmarva.
Overnight, temperatures will dip back into the 30s and feel like the 20s by Wednesday morning, but not nearly as cold as it was on Tuesday morning. We rebound temperatures back into the 50s for highs by the afternoon as the wind starts to turn more out of the west and southwest. This blast of Arctic air will not last long with temperatures moderating back to where we should be by this point in November with highs in the 50s Thursday as high pressure slowly settles into control of the forecast.
In fact, the high slides a little farther south by the weekend will allow the wind to turn more southwest and temperatures climb up into the 50s and 60s for highs for Saturday and Sunday. The weather pattern does look to shift a bit into next week becoming a bit more progressive and allow for several waves of energy to bring us shower chances throughout the week.