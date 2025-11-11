Weather Alert

...GALE WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 PM EST THIS EVENING... * WHAT...West winds 15 to 25 kt with gusts up to 35 kt and waves 2 to 4 ft. * WHERE...Chesapeake Bay and adjoining estuaries north of Smith Point VA, and Tidal Potomac from Cobb Island MD to Smith Point VA. * WHEN...Until 6 PM EST this evening. * IMPACTS...Strong winds will cause hazardous waves which could capsize or damage vessels. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Mariners should alter plans to avoid these hazardous conditions. Remain in port, seek safe harbor, alter course, and/or secure the vessel for hazardous conditions. &&