DELMARVA FORECAST
Friday night: Mostly clear and seasonably chilly. Lows in the mid 20s.
Saturday: Mostly sunny. Winds form the southwest at 5 to 10 mph. Highs near 50°F.
Sunday: Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain late. Highs in the mid 40s. Chance of rain 70 percent, mainly in the evening.
Monday: Rain showers ending, then breezy. Highs in the upper 40s. Chance of rain 40 percent.
Tuesday: Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid to upper 50s.
Wednesday: Mostly cloudy with scattered showers. Highs in the mid 50s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
Thursday: Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid to upper 50s.
FORECAST DISCUSSION
Normal high: 48°F. Normal low: 29°F.
Aside from the unseasonably chilly temperatures, our Friday has been a lovely day with lots of sunshine and less wind than yesterday.
High pressure will shift east tonight, and our winds will start to come from a more southerly direction. This will make Saturday the pick of the weekend, which will have mainly sunny skies and mild afternoon highs in the low 50s.
A rather strong low pressure system will approach from the west on Sunday. Most guidance is suggesting a mild rain event for Delmarva, with welcome rainfall helping with the developing drought - and contributing to muddy conditions in the wake of bitter cold. Some guidance is pushing the system farther south, with only southern Delmarva getting rain. The takeaway is that southern Delmarva is most likely to see substantial rain. The Midshore and Delaware could see a little bit of wintry mix, especially when precipitation begins Sunday evening thanks to thermodynamic cooling.
Then next week is shaping up to be unseasonably mild, with possibly the warmest temperatures we've seen in a month. There will be lots of clouds all week, with a chance of showers on Wednesday.
In the long range, temperatures are expected to average above normal, and precipitation above normal for February 20 - February 26.