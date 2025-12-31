Forecast Updated on Wednesday, December 31, 2025, at 4:15am by WBOC Chief Meteorologist Mike Lichniak.
Today: Partly to mostly cloudy and breezy. Highs: 37-42. Winds: NW 10-25+ mph.
Tonight: Mostly cloudy with the chance of a few flurries or snow showers closer to morning. Lows: 22-28. Winds: NW 10-30+ mph.
Thursday: Partly to mostly cloudy with a few flurries possible in the morning. Windy. Highs: 32-39. Winds: NW 15-30+ mph.
Thursday Night: Mostly clear and breezy. Lows: 14-24. Winds: NW 10-25+ mph.
Friday: Partly to mostly sunny. Highs: 37-42. Winds: NW 10-20+ mph.
Saturday: Partly to mostly cloudy. We may need to add a chance of rain showers, but at the moment we are dry. Highs: 37-42. Winds: NE 5-20+ mph.
Waking up to some cloud cover and even a few flurries and snow showers across parts of Delmarva as we are watching the first of two waves of energy passing across Delmarva. This will keep us in the clouds in the early part of the day…we should see some sunshine before the final day of 2025 ends. Highs this afternoon only reach the mid to upper 30s for highs today. The wind has settled down a bit, but it will still be on the breezy side and make things feel a little cooler at times this afternoon.
The second clipper system pushes across Delmarva overnight tonight and into the first day of 2026. If you are out and about for festivities tonight…you should be good to go. Most of the precipitation holds off until we get to 4-5am when the actual front makes its way across the Peninsula. This will bring the chance of a couple stray showers and even some flurries or a snow shower for the first morning of the new year. The bigger story is the second blast of colder air will arrive on Thursday as highs only reach the mid 30s across Delmarva and the wind picks back up again…making it feel like the 20s in the afternoon.
This blast of colder air continues into the weekend with temperatures holding in the 30s and 40s for highs. A storm system will pass by to our south and overspread some extra clouds around the region during the day on Saturday. This system continues to sneak north on the models…we will watch it closely to see if we will need to add a chance of showers into Saturday’s forecast. High pressure takes control of the forecast on Sunday with ample sunshine. We warm things up a bit into next week with highs forecasted into the 50s by late next week.