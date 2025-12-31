Weather Alert

...LIGHT SNOW POSSIBLE THROUGH 8 AM... Cameras and observations indicate that light snow has begun to fall in the Cambridge, Maryland area. In addition, light snow is possible across the Virginia Northern Neck and remainder of the Lower Maryland Eastern Shore through 8 AM this morning. Given temperatures in the 20s, the snow will stick to area roadways immediately despite accumulations no more than a couple tenths of an inch expected. Motorists will need to be alert to the possibility of slick spots. Motorists should exercise caution while driving...especially on bridges and overpasses. Allow for extra time to reach your destination and avoid sudden stops or accelerations.