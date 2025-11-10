Forecast Updated on Monday, November 10, 2025, at 3:30am by WBOC Chief Meteorologist Mike Lichniak.
Today: A few lingering showers possible to start the day. Turning partly cloudy by the afternoon and blustery. Highs: 50-56. Winds: NW 15-35+ mph. Wind chill values: 40-46.
Tonight: Partly cloudy with the chance of seeing a flurry or two. Blustery. Lows: 28-34. Winds: NW 20-40+ mph. Wind chill values: 16-26.
Tuesday: Partly cloudy to mostly sunny and blustery. Highs: 40-46. Winds: NW-W 20-40+ mph. Wind chill values: 32-38.
Tuesday Night: Partly cloudy and still windy. Lows: 28-35. Winds: W 15-35+ mph.
Wednesday: Partly to mostly sunny. Highs: 52-57. Winds: W 10-20+ mph.
Thursday: Mostly sunny. Highs: 55-60. Winds: W-SW 5-15 mph.
The wind is going to really pick up over the next few hours once the rain showers which were still lingering across Delmarva as we woke up this morning begin to push to the north and east. This wind will bring the coldest air of the fall so far (and let’s be honest, would be super cold for winter) and will have a significant bite to it over the next couple of days. Temperatures are the warmest they will be all day this morning as we wake up in the 50s. Once the wind picks up out of the northwest and will start to gust over 30 - 40+ mph by later in the afternoon and evening hours, we will see temperatures steadily fall all day long with afternoon temperatures in the 40s with wind chill values falling into the 30s.
Overnight, the bite to the air becomes even more aggressive. Temperatures will fall into the 20s and 30s with a mix of clouds and stars. We will watch a moisture burst passing by to our south, but with how cold the air will be overhead…would not shock me if some folks saw some snow flakes fluttering across the sky tonight into early on Tuesday. The wind will still be up, gusting at times over 40+ mph making the 20s and 30s feel like the 10s and 20s by Tuesday morning. You will want to have a bunch of extra layers available for Tuesday morning as the kids go to the bus stop and you head to work.
The good news is this blast of Arctic air will not last long with temperatures moderating back to where we should be by this point in November with highs in the 50s by Wednesday and Thursday as high pressure slowly settles into control of the forecast. In fact, as the high slides a little farther south by the weekend will allow the wind to turn more southwest and temperatures climb up into the 60s for highs for Saturday and Sunday. This ahead of our next front brings rain chances into the cards to start next week.