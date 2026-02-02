Stay up to date on the approaching winter storm with radar and hourly forecasts in the WBOC weather app, available for Apple and Android.
Manténgase informado sobre la tormenta invernal que se acerca a nuestra área con la aplicación del tiempo de Telemundo Delmarva, disponible para Apple y Android.
DELMARVA FORECAST
Monday night: Mostly clear. Calm winds. Lows in the mid to upper teens.
Tuesday: Mostly sunny, then increasing clouds. Highs around 40°F.
Tuesday night: Light snow or wintry mix. Accumulations less than 1 inch. Lows in the upper 20s. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.
Wednesday: A chance of rain/snow mix early, then clearing late. Highs in the mid 30s. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.
Thursday: Mostly sunny. Cold and blustery. Highs in the low 30s.
Friday: Increasing clouds with a rain or snow shower late. Highs in the upper 30s. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.
Saturday: Mostly sunny. Cold and blustery. Highs in the mid 20s.
Sunday: Partly cloudy. Cold and blustery. Highs in the mid to upper 20s.
FORECAST DISCUSSION
Normal high: 46°F. Normal low: 28°F.
We're going to start with the obvious weather headline: a break from the bone-chilling cold we've been experiencing for most of the past week on Delmarva. However, temperatures will still be well below normal through the end of the week.
High pressure remains in charge Monday night, with calm winds allowing temperatures to fall to the chilly mid to upper teens. We'll need to watch out for spots of black ice as temperatures Monday got warm enough to melt some of the lingering snow and ice, which will refreeze overnight.
As high pressure slides east, southwesterly winds will help us warm up to around 40°F Tuesday afternoon, and this will likely be the warmest day of the week. Tuesday will start off mostly sunny, but clouds will increase in the afternoon ahead of a weak system approaching from the west. This system will bring a chance for light snow Tuesday night continuing into Wednesday, when light snow could mix with rain. There won't be a whole lot of moisture available to this system, so accumulations should be limited to one inch or less, which could cause some slick conditions late Tuesday night and Wednesday morning given that the ground is pretty well cold-soaked from recent frigid temperatures.
In the wake of that system, skies clear Wednesday afternoon leading to a cold and blustery Thursday. Temperatures will struggle to get into the low 30s, and wind chills will be in the teens.
Another weak system approaches late Friday, bringing another chance of rain and/or snow showers, but again accumulations, if any, will be less than one inch.
Very cold and blustery conditions return this coming weekend.
In the long range, temperatures are expected to average below normal, and precipitation near normal for February 9 - February 15.