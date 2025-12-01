DELMARVA FORECAST
Monday night: Increasing clouds. Showers or some snowflakes late. Lows around 30°F.
Tuesday: Periods of rain, heavy at times. Winds from the east at 5 to 15 mph. Highs in the mid to upper 40s. Chance of rain near 100 percent.
Wednesday: Mostly clear and chilly. Highs in the mid 40s.
Thursday: Increasing clouds. Highs in the mid to upper 40s.
Friday: Mostly cloudy and chilly. Chance of a shower late. Highs around 40°F. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.
Saturday: Mostly cloudy. Chance of a rain or snow shower. Highs in the mid 40s. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.
Sunday: Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs in the mid 40s.
FORECAST DISCUSSION
Normal high: 54°F. Normal low: 34°F.
Meteorological winter officially begins today, and it's going to feel like it this week with plenty of unseasonably chilly temperatures, and even a chance for a few snowflakes!
A low pressure system is approaching from the southwest Monday evening, which is our next weather-maker for Delmarva.
Clouds will increase Monday night, and rain showers will arrive around sunrise Tuesday. It's possible that due to evaporative cooling early in the morning, rain showers could start out as a little bit of wintry mix, especially over the Maryland Midshore and Delaware during the morning commute, however we're not expecting significant travel troubles.
Most of the day Tuesday we will have plain rain over all of Delmarva. Some of that rain could be heavy at times. The rain will be beneficial, though, as it has been dry in the past month or so. Given recent dry conditions, and the fact that this rain will fall over several hours, the flooding threat is minimal, but watch out for ponding of water on roadways during any of the heavier downpours.
If you'll be traveling up to the I-95 corridor and north, there will be increasing potential for wintry mix, and even accumulating snow up into Pennsylvania, and west into northern Virginia. On Delmarva, though, rain will be the only significant hazard.
Chilly high pressure builds in for Wednesday, bringing a return of sunshine, but chilly temperatures only in the mid 40s.
We are going to keep our eyes out for a cold front Thursday that likely won't bring much precipitation, but will bring a surge of cold air for Friday, when highs will struggle to get into the 40s.
Then a southern low could bring showers to southern Delmarva in the late Friday-Saturday timeframe, and we're also going to watch for a possible clipper system Sunday, which could bring some rain and snow mix.
There is lots of uncertainty in this forecast for later in the week, so watch this space for updates!
In the long range, temperatures are expected to average below normal, and precipitation near normal for December 8 - December 14.
In the Tropics: The Atlantic hurricane season ended on November 30. Tropical development is unlikely until the 2026 hurricane season begins on June 1, 2026.