DELMARVA FORECAST
Thursday night: Clearing skies. Lows in the upper 40s.
Friday: Mostly sunny and breezy. Highs around 70°F.
Saturday: Mostly sunny and breezy. Highs around 80°F.
Sunday: Partly cloudy and warm. Chance of a stray shower. Highs in the mid to upper 80s. Chance of rain 20 percent.
Monday: Mostly sunny and warm. Highs in the upper 80s.
Tuesday: Partly cloudy and warm. Chance of a stray shower or thunderstorm. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of rain less than 20 percent.
Wednesday: Mostly sunny and warm. Highs near 90°F.
FORECAST DISCUSSION
Normal high: 74°F. Normal low: 53°F.
A cold front brought some beneficial rainfall to parts of Delmarva early Thursday morning. In fact, the amount of rainfall exceeded the forecast by a little bit, especially on the Midshore, which is great news for the ongoing drought situation.
The slow departure of the low pressure system coupled with gusty northwest winds have kept temperatures way down Thursday afternoon, with temperatures only rising into the low to mid 60s.
A ridge of high pressure will build from the Gulf Coast and north Friday, which will clear skies out and set us up for a big warm-up this weekend.
Expect pleasantly cool and breezy weather on Friday with gusty northwest winds.
As the ridge continues to build north and expand to cover most of the eastern United States, temperatures will rise to about 80°F on Saturday, and to the upper 80s on Sunday.
Next week, temperatures could challenge 90°F on one or two days before cooling off later in the week.
Rain chances will be sparse through the latter half of next week; Friday through at least next Tuesday are expected to be dry, with just low chances of a pop-up shower or thunderstorm here and there, thanks mostly to just buoyant conditions caused by the unseasonably warm temperatures.
In the long range, temperatures are expected to average above normal, and precipitation above normal for May 21 - May 27.