DELMARVA FORECAST
Wednesday: Sunny, cold, and windy. Northwest winds could gust to 30 mph or more at times. Highs in the low 30s, feeling like the low 20s.
Thursday: Mostly sunny, cold, and breezy. Highs in the mid to upper 30s.
Friday: Increasing clouds. Not as cold. Highs in the low 40s.
Saturday: Mostly cloudy with scattered showers in the afternoon and evening. Mild. Highs near 50°F. Chance of rain 60 percent.
Sunday: Mostly cloudy with a few showers. Highs in the mid 40s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
Monday: Chance for some wintry mix. Breezy. Highs in the upper 30s. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.
Tuesday: Mostly sunny, windy, and cold. Highs in the mid to upper 20s.
FORECAST DISCUSSION
Normal high: 45°F. Normal low: 28°F.
We're going to see some big ups and downs in temperatures over the next week or so on Delmarva.
Some of those downs come in the next few days.
Tuesday night, a weak cold front will swing across Delmarva during the evening, bringing clouds and a chance for some snow flurries, although no significant winter weather is expected.
That front will bring a reinforcing shot of very cold air to the peninsula. By sunrise Wednesday, temperatures will have fallen into the mid teens, with a gusty northwest wind making it feel like the single digits. Cold Weather Advisories will be in effect for Maryland's Lower Eastern Shore and Accomack County.
Arctic high pressure builds in for Wednesday and Thursday. Wednesday will be mainly sunny, but very cold, with afternoon highs only in the low 30s, and continued gusty northwest winds making it feel like the low 20s.
We'll start to see a moderating trend in temperatures on Thursday; it will still be cold, but temperatures will reach the upper 30s as winds start to relax a little bit.
By Friday into the weekend, we'll be back to more seasonable temperatures in the 40s; in fact by Saturday we could make a run at 50°F! This, however, will come ahead of a frontal system that will bring a chance for some scattered showers, with the timing looking like Saturday afternoon into early on Sunday.
We could see some precipitation linger into Monday as longer-range guidance is suggesting a secondary low could develop to our south, possibly bringing some wintry mix to Delmarva, although at this time confidence is low on whether it will be enough to have any effects on travel.
Then we'll have another blast of frigid air for the middle of next week (seems like a pattern, right?).