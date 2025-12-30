Forecast Updated on Tuesday, December 30, 2025, at 3:45am by WBOC Chief Meteorologist Mike Lichniak.
Today: Partly to mostly sunny and windy. Highs: 32-38. Winds: NW 20-40+ mph.
Tonight: Partly cloudy and windy. Lows: 19-28. Winds: NW 15-30+ mph.
Wednesday: Partly to mostly cloudy and breezy. Highs: 37-42. Winds: NW 10-25+ mph.
Wednesday Night: Mostly cloudy with the chance of a few flurries or snow showers closer to morning. Lows: 22-28. Winds: NW 10-30+ mph.
Thursday: Partly to mostly cloudy with a few flurries possible in the morning. Windy. Highs: 32-39. Winds: NW 15-30+ mph.
Friday: Partly to mostly sunny. Highs: 37-42. Winds: NW 10-20+ mph.
It is a cold morning out the door because of the wind still kicking over 30-40+ mph at times at the time of when I am writing this discussion. The wind will continue to play a major factor in the weather in the first half of the day and we could see a few gusts close to 50 mph at times in the morning. If you can deal with the wind, there will be plenty of sunshine to enjoy with temperatures holding in the 30s for highs this afternoon. The wind should continue to slowly settle down into the evening and overnight tonight and temperatures will fall into the 20s by tomorrow morning.
This colder and windy pattern continues for a few days with temperatures in the 30s and low 40s for highs Wednesday with a mix of sun and clouds. A couple quick moving energy waves will swing through the area from Wednesday into early on Thursday (in time to ring in the new year) with extra clouds and another blast of colder air. The second blast of colder air will arrive on Thursday morning and could even lead to a squeeze to allow for a few flurries or even a couple snow showers.
This blast of colder air continues into the weekend with temperatures holding in the 30s and 40s for highs. A storm system will pass by to our south and overspread some extra clouds around the region during the day on Saturday. High pressure takes control of the forecast on Sunday with ample sunshine. We warm things up a smidge and back to where we should be for this time of year by early next week.