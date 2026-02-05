Forecast Updated on Thursday, February 5, 2026, at 4:15am by WBOC Chief Meteorologist Mike Lichniak.
Today: Partly to mostly sunny. Highs: 30-37. Winds: NW 10-20+ mph.
Tonight: Partly cloudy. Lows: 12-22. Winds: NW 5-15 mph.
Friday: Partly to mostly cloudy with the chance of some snow showers / light snow in the evening hours. A very light accumulation of snow is possible. Highs: 30-37. Winds: W-NW 10-30+ mph.
Friday Night: Mostly cloudy with light snow / snow showers possible throughout the night. Lows: 12-22. Winds: NW 10-30+ mph.
Saturday: Partly to mostly cloudy and blustery. Highs: 24-32. Winds: NW 20-40+ mph.
Sunday: Partly to mostly cloudy with a few flurries possible. Windy. Highs: 20-26. Winds: NW 15-35+ mph.
The first blast of colder air starts to arrive during the course of the day today. We will see temperatures stuck in the 30s as we have a stronger breeze pick up from the northwest. The wind we could see out there from time to time with gusts to 25+ mph will make things feel a touch colder with wind chill values in the 20s. We will start to see the clouds increase by early on Friday morning as the next system begins to arrive.
A front will approach us from Canada and bring with it just enough moisture that we could see some snow showers or even a period of light snow for Friday evening and Friday night. The accumulation we could see would be very light, in the neighborhood of a dusting to maybe an inch of snow if the system overperforms. The bigger story is this next blast of Arctic air for the weekend with temperatures again struggling into the 20s and 30s for highs for Saturday and Sunday. I want to make a note that the wind will be howling all day Saturday into early Sunday. With forecasted temperatures in the single digits on Sunday morning, we could see wind chill values below zero on Sunday morning. Keep that in mind as you make plans for morning services on Sunday. Another little clipper looks to push across Delmarva late Sunday evening with some extra clouds and maybe even a few flurries possible.
Temperatures will slowly begin to rebound again next week as a shift in the upper air pattern should allow for warmer air to surge into the region. We could have highs in the 40s and 50s by Wednesday and Thursday with the chance of some rain showers by Thursday into Friday.