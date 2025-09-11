Forecast Updated on Thursday, September 11, 2025, at 4:05am by WBOC Chief Meteorologist Mike Lichniak.
Today: Partly to mostly sunny. Breezy early. Highs: 70-80. Winds: N-NE 5-20+ mph.
Tonight: Mostly clear. We could see some low cloud / fog form by morning. Lows: 53-63. Winds: NE 5-10 mph.
Friday: Mostly sunny. Highs: 75-80. Winds: NE 5-15 mph.
Friday Night: Mostly clear. Lows: 53-63. Winds: NE 5-10 mph.
Saturday: Mostly sunny. Highs: 75-80. Winds: NE 5-15 mph.
Sunday: Partly to mostly sunny. Highs: 76-83. Winds: NE 5-15 mph.
The low that has been annoying us the last few days has started to push to the south and will be forced out to sea throughout the day today. It turns into a mostly sunny afternoon with temperatures today reaching into the 70s with a few of us to near 80 degrees. I would look for the warmer temperatures closer to the Mid-shore with beach towns in the low to mid 70s this afternoon. This is because the wind has settled, but it will still be in off the Atlantic to bring an influence in off the water. Into tonight, as temperatures fall into the 50s…maybe some of our coolest communities into the 40s by Friday morning. The issue with the wind being very light in off the water, we may still have enough low moisture feed to cause some fog to settle in areas by the morning. Something to be on the look out for our commute into Friday.
High pressure finally pushes this low to the south and then out to sea and gives us a great weekend with lots of sunshine and very comfortable temperatures with highs in the 70s to around 80 degrees and morning temperatures in the 40s and 50s. The front that looked to dive across Delmarva on Sunday into Monday now looks to stay north of the region, so at the moment…we are keeping a few extra clouds in the forecast. This may still change over the weekend. We will watch for a repeat performance from Mother Nature with a low developing to our south and could meander north and bring us more rain chances by the middle of next week.