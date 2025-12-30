DELMARVA FORECAST
Tuesday night: Partly cloudy and chilly. Lows in the mid 20s, feeling like the upper teens.
Wednesday: Partly cloudy and breezy. Winds from the west at 5 to 15 mph. Highs near 40°F, feeling like the low 30s.
New Year's Eve: Partly cloudy. Mid 30s at midnight.
New Year's Day: Mostly sunny and windy. Highs in the mid 30s. Winds from the northwest at 10 to 20 mph, gusting to 30 at times. Feels like low 20s.
Friday: Partly cloudy. Highs in the low 40s.
Saturday: Mostly sunny. Highs in the low 40s.
Sunday: Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 30s.
Monday: Partly cloudy and milder. Highs in the mid 40s.
FORECAST DISCUSSION
Normal high: 47°F. Normal low: 29°F.
It has continued to be a windy day on Delmarva, with just a few clouds mixing in with the sun at times.
We're going to stay in a mainly dry pattern through early next week under a northwest flow that will keep temperatures on the chilly side. With a few weak impulses of energy in the northwest flow, I don't want to rule out a daily chance for a few snow flurries, but nothing that will have any effects on traffic or outdoor activities.
We'll be breezy on Wednesday, but not as windy. That will allow temperatures to try to get up to 40°F, but the westerly breeze might just be enough to prevent it.
If you'll be outdoors to ring in the New Year on Wednesday evening, we're expecting partly cloudy skies with temperatures in the mid 30s at midnight. Winds will be from the west at 5 to 10 mph.
A dry cold front crosses the region early Thursday morning, making for another windy day. New Year's Day will be mainly sunny with temperatures in the mid 30s, with a gusty northwest wind making it feel like around 20°F.
No significant changes are expected through the upcoming weekend, with mainly dry and unseasonably chilly conditions.
We could turn a little milder by next Monday, when we could see temperatures make a run at the seasonable upper 40s.
Our next chance of rain could come with a low pressure system sometime around next Wednesday.
In the long range, temperatures are expected to average above normal, and precipitation below normal for January 6 - January 12.