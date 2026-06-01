DELMARVA FORECAST
Monday night: Partly cloudy and breezy. Lows in the low 50s.
Tuesday: Mostly sunny, cool, and breezy. Winds from the northeast at 5 to 10 mph. Highs in the low 70s.
Wednesday: Partly cloudy with a chance of a stray shower early, then mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of rain less than 20 percent.
Thursday: Sunny and warm. Highs in the low to mid 80s.
Friday: Mostly sunny and warmer. Highs in the upper 80s.
Saturday: Partly cloudy and hot. Highs in the low 90s.
Sunday: Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid to upper 80s.
Monday: Mostly cloudy.
FORECAST DISCUSSION
Normal high: 78°F. Normal low: 58°F.
Meteorological summer starts today, June 1. Today also marks the start of the Atlantic hurricane season.
A dry cold front sagged south of Delmarva today, which brought some clouds and a reinforcing shot of comfortably cool air for Monday evening.
With an area of low pressure stalled off the New England coast, and high pressure building from the west, we're going to see continued northeasterly winds on Tuesday, keeping temperatures on the cooler side, along with some clouds as several weak frontal boundaries cross Delmarva around the low pressure area. Little to no precipitation is expected, save for a stray shower.
The high builds in for Wednesday, leading to another taste of summer-like temperatures as we look ahead to the second half of the week.
With lots of sunshine Wednesday into Thursday, temperatures climb to the seasonable upper 70s on Wednesday, and into the low to mid 80s on Thursday.
As the high continues to slide east, winds will shift to a more southerly/southwesterly direction, pushing temperatures into the upper 80s on Friday, and low 90s by Saturday.
Unfortunately, little to no rain is expected this week.
Longer-range guidance is suggesting more substantial rain chances could arrive next week.
In the long range, temperatures are expected to average above normal, and precipitation above normal for Jun 8 - Jun 14.