DELMARVA FORECAST
Wednesday night: Mostly cloudy and seasonable. Lows in the upper 30s.
Thursday: Mostly cloudy. Highs in the low to mid 50s.
Friday: Cloudy with a chance of evening showers. Highs around 60°F. Chance of rain 30 percent.
Saturday: Scattered showers. Cloudy. Highs in the mid to upper 50s. Chance of rain 50 percent.
Sunday: Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.
Monday: Partly cloudy. Highs near 60°F.
Tuesday: Increasing clouds. Rain late. Highs in the low 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent.
FORECAST DISCUSSION
Normal high: 57°F. Normal low: 37°F.
After some rain showers overnight, we've been left with a cloudy and chilly Wednesday.
With a stationary boundary near Delmarva, we're going to keep lots of clouds around our region through the end of the week.
We have an area of high pressure to our north, which has produced winds from the north and east. This has set up a "cold air damming" situation, with unseasonably cool air pooled around Delmarva and the Chesapeake, which is being backed up against the Appalachian Range.
With this pattern not expected to change much Thursday, it will make the temperature forecast challenging. I'm going with low 50s for now, but it's very possible we might not make it out of the 40s again Thursday afternoon.
No rain is expected again until late on Friday, with another low pressure system traveling along the stationary boundary. It's expected to bring scattered showers to Delmarva Friday evening through at least the first half of the day Saturday. Showers could continue into Saturday afternoon, especially south of Salisbury, but I'm not expecting the day to be a washout.
The boundary finally clears out of here as a cold front Saturday evening, allowing for sunshine and seasonable temperatures to return for Sunday and Monday.
Another round of rain is possible by next Tuesday into Wednesday.
In the long range, temperatures are expected to average above normal, and precipitation above normal for November 26 - December 2.
In the Tropics: There are no areas of development interest in the Atlantic Basin.
The Atlantic hurricane season ends on November 30.